BATH – Clarence “Bill” Burnham, 87, of Green Street, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. Bill was born on Feb. 28, 1936 in Bath. The youngest of seven children to Erving L. and Edith (Travis) Burnham. Bill grew up in Bath and attended area schools, graduating from Morse High School with the class of 1955.

After graduating Bill answered the call to service of his country and joined the Army. Bill spent the next few years stationed in Germany. Upon returning home, Bill enlisted in the National Guard and continued to serve his country. Shortly after coming home, Bill met and fell in love with Lucille Champagne. The couple was married November 11, 1961 and at the time of his passing, was less than a month short of celebrating their 62nd anniversary together.

During his life Bill held different jobs. He was a designer for Congress Sportswear until their closing and also worked for the City of Bath School Department as a custodian until his retirement. In his free time, Bill enjoyed traveling all over America and spending time with family.

Bill was predeceased by his six siblings; Irving L., Woodbury W., Lawrence G., Robert G., George T., and his sister Elizabeth L. Caylor. He is survived by his wife Lucille along with several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Bath. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

