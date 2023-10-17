WISCASSET – Earl Page Jr., 90, of Gardiner Road passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at Midcoast Hospital with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1932, in Edgecomb, son of Earl and Inez (Nash) Page Sr.

On April 1, 1954, he married the love of his life, Kathryn Rose Crooker.

Earl was a business owner throughout his life. He and his brother Oscar were self employed carpenters known for building many homes in the area for over 20 years. Following that, Earl and his wife cut, split and sold fire wood into retirement.

Earl enjoyed fishing, hunting, eating lobster and spending time with family. He also loved a good game of poker with the boys!

He was predeceased by his son, Earl Page III, three brothers, Clyde, Oscar, and Neal Page, two sisters, Mable King and Maxine MacFarland.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Kathryn R. Page of Wiscasset, two daughters, Gail M. Gorman of Wiscasset and Pamela J. Delano and her husband Tim of Wiscasset, daughter-in-law, Linda Page of Chelsea, and her two sons, Robbie and Jody Doody, grandson Craig Gorman, granddaughter Emilee West and great grandson Casey Gorman. He is also survived by three brothers, Ray Page of Brunswick, Stanley and Henry Page of Boothbay Harbor, one sister, Ethel Fatzinger of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions made be made to American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 350,

Westbrook, ME 04092

