BRUNSWICK – Wayne Sonner passed away peacefully at his home in Brunswick, on July 23, 2023, after a long pulmonary illness.

Wayne will be remembered by many as an extremely patient, caring, and loving man. Wayne was known best by his ability to make personal connections with everyone that he met. To have known Wayne was to have known a man of great wisdom, insight, and love. Though he will be greatly missed, his kindness and knowledge will live on through all of the lives he impacted.

Wayne was an outdoorsman at heart. He was happiest when he was hunting, fishing, or gardening. His love and knowledge of the outdoors was shared with many friends and family, especially his lifelong best friend Dennis “Denny” Ray.

Wayne and his wife, Donna’s fondest memories were fishing together. This was a hobby they continued until he was no longer physically able. The love and joy that they shared while on the water were moments they both treasured..

Next to loving his family, Wayne loved the Kansas City Chiefs and was proud to be

a fan. Having been born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, and later in life moving to Maine, Wayne could often be spotted supporting his favorite local businesses wearing Kansas City Chiefs attire from head to toe. This was a brave task as one of the few Chiefs fans among crowds of New Englanders. Watching and celebrating the Chiefs win in Super Bowl LVII with his family was a memory that he cherished and that will forever live in his family’s hearts.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents,William and Annabel, sister Patricia “Trish”, his brother Larry, his brother-in-law Charlie, and nieces Jody, Kathy, and Teri.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Donna, son Justin (Darcy), son Matthew (Diane), and daughter Michele. Wayne is also survived by his sister Sharon, sister-in-laws Sue and Dana, and brother-in-law Charles,(Teresa), Wayne’s loyal canine companion, Riley, will miss him dearly.

Wayne was very proud of each of his grandchildren, Noah, Annabelle, Piper,

Jordan (Jentry), Kristin (Andy), and Blair. Wayne was just as proud of his great- grandchildren Raelynn, Kinley, Peyton, and Presli.

A Celebration of Life service will be held next Spring.

Cards of condolence may be

sent to Donna Sonner, 13 Westminster Avenue, Brunswick, ME, 04011.

Memorials may be sent to CHANS Hospice, #45 Baribeau Drive

Brunswick ME, 04011.

