WOOLWICH – Frances (Maher) Reinstein, 84, of Woolwich, died at her home on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. She was born in Augusta on March 20, 1939, the daughter of Frances S. and R.J. Maher.

Franny has two sisters, M.E.M. (Hully) McCarthy and Ellen M. Randall; two sons, Robert A., Jr., and James J.; two granddaughters Jessica Reinstein and Laura Teague, one grandson Brian Reinstein; three great-granddaughters Tiffany Dunham, Kimberly (Jordan) Lawrence, and Abigail Teague; four great-grandsons, Brien Lawrence, Colton Teague, Ty Cunningham, and Daxton Reinstein; two nieces, Sheilah McCarthy, and Susan Johnson, and has three nephews, Sean McCarthy and John and Lewis Randall.

A graduate of Hallowell High School (1957) and Colby College (1961), Franny taught English at Gardiner High School from 1963-1999.

Franny’s visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19﻿, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 20﻿, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Gardiner. Burial will follow in the Maher lot at St. Mary’s Cemetery Winthrop Street, Augusta. A gathering will follow in the Gardiner High School cafeteria from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

“Sleep dwell upon thine eyes, peace in thy breast”

“Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest”

“And there will I keep you forever”

“Love one another as I have loved you”

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com

No flowers please

Donations may be made to the Fran Reinstein Field Hockey Award at Gardiner Area High School or anything else of choice

