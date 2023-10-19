BRUNSWICK – Fay Munsey St. Pierre, born Feb. 14, 1951, lost her long and valiant battle with cancer on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Fay was a 1969 graduate of Morse High School in Bath and a Graduate of New Hampshire College with a degree in Business.

Following her college graduation, she worked in the business office at Hyde School in Bath, in the office at Reed and Reed Construction in Woolwich, and at the Supervisory of Shipbuilding in Bath.

For over 20 years, Fay managed the office for her husband’s electrical business until their retirement.

Despite her accomplishments in the business world, Fay cherished her role as a housewife, taking care of her husband and family. She was also a caring and compassionate person who reached out to anyone who needed any help or assistance. She was a member of the East Brunswick Baptist Church, Topsham Fire Auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary of Bath.

She is survived by her husband, Ray; their son, Tom and his wife Nicole and their adopted daughter, Lenka and her sons Jacob and Luke, Fay’s grandsons. She is also survived by two sisters, Josephine and Millis; two stepsons, Brent and Matthew; and four step-grandchildren. Fay also is survived by two step-great-grandchildren.

There will be no visiting hours. Graveside service on Friday Oct. 20 at the Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg, at 2 p.m.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com