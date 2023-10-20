Are these people insecure or something? Did they suffer from some sort of childhood thing? You know who I mean — the word snobs.

Word snobs are people who dearly love to partake in what is a normal exchange of ideas and conversations among friends or colleagues and to then deliberately drop in a word (or many) they know the meaning of but which no one else does. These people go right on talking easily and calmly but they’re subtly scanning the room to see if their Very Big Deal Word has caused people to stop, to look confused, to shrug and, if the word snob’s most cherished wishes are realized, they’ll ask him/her what that word means.

Perfect. The word snob’s day is complete, and for him, life is delicious. It is then the job of the word snob to glance over at the asker with a look of kind but understanding shock on his eyebrows-up face, and to stammer “Ummm — what? You don’t know what…?? Oh my, I’m so awfully sorry. I mean I thought everyone knows what eudemonism means — sure, I’ll be happy to help you — it’s a noun and it means ‘the philosophy that personal happiness and well-being is the most important ethical goal.’ Just use it in your regular normal sentences. Everyone will understand it. You’re welcome.”

Oh come on. Seriously? What is with these people? Are they so short-sighted (purblind) that they can’t see how demeaning (ignominious) it can be to drop big words no one ever uses or reads or hears when in the company of people who speak (enounce) using normal and regular every-day verbiage?

Dropping unused, impossibly out of date and weird words in front of people who obviously won’t know their meanings and likely do not care what they are anyway, is really the ultimate put-down, right? Somehow these superior dolts who have managed to memorize a whole lot of peculiar words that have likely not been used since before Chaucer’s grandfather was a toddler, figure if they manage to casually drop them during dinner, everyone at the table will swoon with envy and admiration, when in fact they’d prefer to show their real feelings by leaning forward to vomit (chunder) onto the damask.

But because they have too much class, they don’t. All those other guests ignore the word nerd and refuse to give him the satisfaction of knowing they have not a clue what those spewed (disgorged) words mean. Undaunted, Mr. Jerko continues to steadily bury himself deeper in more unknown and long-forgotten words (locutions) never realizing that while he may perceive of himself as being a great intellectual genius (tutelary guardian) he really has simply established himself as a total sitzfleisch. Am I right?

I’m just guessing here but perhaps these boring (banausic) individuals do this because in real life they feel so inferior for whatever reasons, that doing this is how they can reverse all that and feel superior. Alas what they are not cognitive (appercipient) of is that they are themselves being looked down upon for being boring, snobbish and churlish, and what they also don’t know, and won’t for a while is that they are being mentally ticked off everyone’s future guest list.

Being a word bore can result in a life of melancholy loneliness, so it’s best they get over themselves and get back to simple speaking. Many famous authors got that way by eschewing (forswearing) the dropping of ancient, unused and obscure words which most often dazzle no one. But then, word bores, aka dunderheads (dunderheads) really perhaps ought to be pitied if they are sad people. Maybe. But they also should probably give the word snobbery thing a rest because no one is impressed in the least. Cease and desist. Quit it! Knock it off. Stop!