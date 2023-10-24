LITCHFIELD – William W. Crocker of Litchfield “Bill” was 86 when he passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 17, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Born in Belgrade on Dec.19, 1936, he was the youngest child of Winford W. Crocker and Hazel Taylor Crocker.

Bill grew up in South Jefferson. He attended Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. In 1953 he joined the Marine Corp and was honorably discharged after serving four years. He then attended college at both The University of Maine and The University of Connecticut

Leaving behind, after 63 years of marriage, his devoted loving wife Dollie L. Morton Crocker of New Harbor. They were married in Rockville, Conn. in 1960 only to return home, determined to build their home and raise their four children in Maine.

Bill was predeceased by their three sons, Christopher (24) August 9, 1984 and both Kevin (27) and Darin (23) Sept. 11, 1990. All three tragic stories can be located on the Fisherman’s Memorial in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

Bill leaves behind their daughter Dody Crocker Puterbaugh along with her husband and two children. Including a total of 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. He was known as Papa/Pup/Uncle Bill. He loved to play cards and tell stories with them all.

Stop me if you’ve heard this…. Bill went to work for IBM in 1963. Then In 1971 he bought a fishing boat out of New Harbor only to return to the corporate world of electronics where he started his own business in the Brunswick and Portland area known as General Business Machines Incorporated in 1974. He was a family man and taught his children good work ethics, to keep your word and be a trusted and loyal employee. His daughter eventually would manage (boss) and work endless hours while Bill worked (played) with excavation equipment, dump trucks, backhoes and bulldozers with his son Kevin and together they formed a Construction Company based out of Topsham, which they developed the neighborhoods known as Ashley Acres, Aaryn’s Glade, Sara’s Circle, Katie Lane and Danielle Drive.

After retirement in 1990 he and Dollie would spend the winters in Brooksville, Fla. In 1995 Bill joined his wife as one of Jehovah’s Witness and was a faithful member of the Brunswick Congregation. He will be missed.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »