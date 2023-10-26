FRIENDSHIP – Timothy “Tim” Ray Smith, died in his home on Oct. 22, 2023, in Friendship, at the age of 73.

Tim is survived by his wife, Donna (Thistle) Smith; his son Adam Smith, of Bath, and his daughter Hannah Brodany of Hereford, Pa.; his brother, Terry W. Smith of Cumberland; three grandchildren and many friends he made on his many walks about town.

Tim was born on May 15, 1950, in Presque Isle, to Russell W. Smith and Alicia W. (Long) Smith. He graduated from UMO in 1973 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration. He married Donna J. Thistle, in 1972. They have resided in Minnesota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine.

Tim was passionate about serving Anchor Baptist Church of Biddeford where for many years he ran the soundboard and directed Reformers Unanimous.

Before retiring, he worked at Trane Company in LaCrosse, Wisc., and Taco in Cranston, R.I., in roles such as Product Manager and Marketing Director. He also loved working on cars, doing woodworking and leatherworking, and learned how to be a farrier in his spare time. He loved being outdoors, going to Reid State Park, and riding his motorcycle.

The memorial service is at 10 a.m., Nov. 4, 2023, at Pathway Vineyard in Brunswick. Kevin Spencer will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tim’s life.

The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice, and Martin’s Point Health Care Center for their compassionate care.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Tim or to share a picture or story, please visit Tim’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

