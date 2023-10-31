BRUNSWICK – Lifelong resident of Mere Point, Eugene Thomas Smith, 94, of Brunswick, passed away on Oct. 28, 2023, after a life well lived, surrounded by his loving family.

﻿Eugene was born on Mere Point Road,on the Smith Willowspring Dairy Farm, on Jan. 28, 1929, to Catherine T. Zell and Lewis Winfield Smith. On “The Point” he enjoyed the best of rural and coastal life on his family’s saltwater farm. His four siblings along with the “summer kids” became his playmates as he enjoyed both hard work and riotous fun wherever he could find it. He honed his athletic abilities through actual “farm” teams in Brunswick and was eventually scouted by the New York Yankees, although he was destined to stay on Mere Point and become a loyal Red Sox fan.

﻿Gene left the farm when he was drafted by the Army to serve in the Korean War on the 13th of February 1951. He was awarded the bronze star for his service with the A Company 14th Engineers in removing mines. After returning from Korea, he continued his courtship of Mae Flanagan Cushing, whom he met at the South Freeport Dance Hall. He married the love of his life on April 16, 1954. Gene and Mae built their life on Mere Point with three daughters, Kathy, Debbie, and Laurie, and one son, Robert. Gene loved his family and time together – whether camping, boating, traveling or, of course, attending his beloved New England Patriots games. He was an avid CB radio enthusiast and made national contacts throughout the radio community. He always believed in the strength of unity and collaboration, whether within his own family, his beloved sports teams or within his network of electricians through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

﻿He spent 38 years of his career working in the electrical division with Central Maine Power Company before “retiring” and continuing to work as a landscaper for families on the Point. He made the choice to retire in full from his landscaping, plumbing and electric maintenance activities at the age of 90, but he never retired from new adventures with the family. He enjoyed many trips to national parks, California, Florida, United Kingdom, Ireland, and even to Detroit in 2017 to tour the Ford plant with his four children to celebrate his 88th birthday and an extended family trip to the Football Hall of Fame in Ohio in 2018. Gene made his mark wherever he went and was known for his yankee work ethic, his infectious smile, his dry sense of humor, and his limitless love for family and friends. He will be remembered by many names, “Sonny,” “Ralph,” “Chief”, “Big Guy”, “Smitty” and “Gene,” but most of all “Dad” and “Papa”.

﻿Gene was predeceased by his wife Mae Flanagan Cushing Smith, his sisters Melinda Roy and Ethel Woodard, and his brother Lewis Winfield Smith. He is survived by his sister Jane Young; his children Kathy Constantine and her husband Tom Constantine, Deborah Fisk and her husband Edwin Fisk, Laurie Smith, and Robert Smith and his wife Brenda Smith. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Amy Constantine, Kelly and Jonathan Miller, Jonathan and Becca Fisk, David and Amanda Fisk, Ivy Mowry and Brock Deschaine, Hope and James Wall, Cooper Mowry and Randy Meacham, Eli Mowry and Catie Meehan, Shanna and Stephen Allen, and Bobby Willey. His best and brightest qualities carry on in his great grandchildren Maddison, Emily, Ashlin, Riley, Lily, Brady, Lena, Anna, Maria and Bristol.

﻿Visiting Hours will be held at Stetson Funeral Home at 12 Federal Street, Brunswick Maine on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Services will be held at Stetson Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Varney Cemetery following the service.

﻿Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family suggests donations be made to:

the Patriot Foundation or:

the Jimmy Fund

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous