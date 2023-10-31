WASHINGTON – Guy D. Nadeau died on Oct. 19, 2023, at home in Washington. A native of Lewiston, he was the son of Damien and Claire (Lavoie) Nadeau. He was a graduate of Lewiston High School and St. Anselm College.

Mr. Nadeau was a general assignment reporter and sportswriter, first with the Lewiston Sun Journal and later with the Union Leader in Manchester, N.H., where he also served as Vice President of Local 167, the Newspaper Guild.

He also free lanced for the Boston Globe and worked for a time as a copy editor at the European edition of the Stars and Stripes newspaper in Germany. While in Germany, he lived in the Darmstadt suburb of Griesheim and in Munich and Heidelberg. In the summer of 1986, he attended the University of Heidelberg.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his only sibling, Geraldine Menard.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Lincoln Health Miles Hospital and Beacon Hospice for the excellent care they provided for Guy.

Arrangements were made by Desmond Funeral Home. Per his request, there are no funeral services.

