CAPE ELIZABETH – John Cram Lualdi, 57, was born March 31, 1966 and died on Oct. 28, 2023 after living with High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (a blood cancer) since September of 2022.

John was a native of Cohasset, Mass. A 1984 graduate of Milton Academy, he went onto study at Harvard University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Biochemistry in 1988. He then attended Harvard Medical School graduating in 1992. His medical residency was completed at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in internal medicine where he grew his passion for clinical medicine and taking care of patients. He completed a Cardiology Fellowship at the Beth Israel Hospital and in 1998 he moved to Portland, Maine where he practiced cardiology for 25 years.

Growing up on the waters of Massachusetts Bay John learned his love of sailing, skiing and all Boston sports. His move to Maine allowed him to sail on Casco Bay and take advantage of skiing in New England. John leaves a legacy of being an exceptional doctor, “a doctor’s doctor.” His insight, integrity and perseverance will be missed.

John leaves behind his beloved wife of 30 years, Katharine Jackson Lualdi of Cape Elizabeth; his daughter, Elisabeth Townsend Lualdi of Portland, and son Benjamin Cram Lualdi of Chicago, Ill. In addition, his parents Robin (Cram) and Paul Lualdi of Cohasset, Mass.; his brother, Paul Lualdi (Danielle Lang Lualdi) of Weston, Mass., and sister, Sarah (Lualdi) Moran (Adrian Moran) of Portland; as well as many nieces, nephews; and in-laws.

Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at the First Parish in Portland, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 425 Congress St., Portland, ME 04101. Please come raise a glass to John at his “Thank You” reception anytime between 3 to 6 p.m. at the Inn by the Sea, 40 Bowery Beach Rd., Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view John’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the The Dr. John Lualdi Endowment for the Advancement of Cardiovascular Care Dr. John Lualdi Endowed Fund (mmc.org)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous