SOUTH PORTLAND – Kenneth W. Jack, 74, of Heather Road, died peacefully on Sept. 2, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Congress Street. Portland.

