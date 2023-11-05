WESTBROOK – Dean E. Milliken died peacefully on Oct. 6, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Dean was born in Portland on Aug. 31, 1958 and was a resident of Westbrook at the time of his death.

He grew up in Falmouth and attended Falmouth schools and Bryant College in Rhode Island. He had been employed by Pizza Joint for many years. Dean was also a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Westbrook.

Dean was predeceased by his mother and father; and his nephew, Kyle.

He is survived by his sisters Meredith and Joyce, his brothers Brian and Jeffrey; as well as seven nieces and nephews.

Per Dean’s wishes, there will be no service. His family will scatter his ashes in Rangeley, one of his favorite places.

