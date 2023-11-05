SCARBOROUGH – It is with a heavy heart that we share the peaceful passing of Jacqueline “Jackie” Cushing, 84, on Oct 29, 2023, with her loving husband, Lloyd, right by her side.

She was born in Boston, Mass. on Dec. 3, 1938, to Jack and Thelma Childs, and was raised in Manchester along with four brothers. She attended Augusta schools and graduated from Cony High School in 1956. She spent most of her career working in hospitals, retiring from the Radiology Dept. at MMC, in 2003.

Jackie was pretty much a homebody who enjoyed spending time with family and friends as opposed to traveling. She loved animals and not too long ago lost her dog Muffin, at the age of 16. A few months before her passing, Lloyd went out and got her a new puppy, named Rosie which she adored.

Occasionally she enjoyed going to breakfast at IHOP on Sunday mornings with Lloyd and his family, and when she was a little younger and more able to get around, she enjoyed going to Acres of Wildlife Campground with Bob and Charlotte, or up to camp on Cobbossee Stream with Billy and Vernan and Joe and Darcy

She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Thelma Childs; her brothers Joe, Jack and Ernie and a sister, Sally and her husband, Fay S. (Sonny) Kane in 2009, after more than 30 years of marriage.

She was predeceased by many aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Cushing, whom she enjoyed a little more than 12 years with; and her brother, Billy Childs and his wife Vernan; her sons Bob Lachapelle and his wife Charlotte, Mike Kane and his wife Rhonda, daughters Michele (Shelly) Kane St. Cyr and her husband Don, and Sandy Hallman; Lloyd’s children that she also thought of her own, Dan Cushing, Mike Cushing and his wife Michelle, Tom Cushing and his wife Jennifer, and daughter Julie and her husband Keith Hadley. She is survived by several nieces, nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, we will be having a private graveside service. Jackie will be buried in Manchester where her parents and brothers and sister are buried.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local animal shelter.

