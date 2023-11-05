PEAKS ISLAND – Janice Mischel Thomas, 74, of Peaks Island, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Oct. 27, 2023.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1949, in Sioux City, Iowa. Janice was an accomplished musician and educator, though her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother.

Janice was a talented pianist and choral director. Her deep love and appreciation for music guided her through a life of teaching and playing music. She filled her home and community with music. She faithfully served as the Choral Director for 28 years at Greely High School in Cumberland. She worked as an accompanist for many groups and soloists throughout the years, taught private piano lessons, and directed the choir at the New Brackett Church on Peaks Island until June 2023. She also worked at Lausier Family Gardens in the summers and served as Treasurer for the Loretta Voyer Fund.

Janice loved Peaks Island, where she raised her family and was active in the island community. She was grateful every day to live surrounded by such beauty, and alongside her fellow islanders, many of whom became lifelong friends.

She loved her home and garden and wanted nothing more than to spend her final years there. She worked diligently and joyfully in the garden. She stacked wood, shoveled, and fixed most things herself. She was often seen riding her bike on the island, with a delivery of flowers or an apple pie in her basket, on her way to a lucky friend.

Janice loved to learn and was always reading. She was fascinated by learning new languages and curious about the world. She held several degrees, including a Bachelor’s in Piano from Clarke University; a Master of Music in Piano Performance and Pedagogy from the University of Western Ontario; and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Maine.

Above all, Janice was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a steady hand on the wheel for her family. She loved and accepted unconditionally. She delighted in being “Grandma” and cherished every moment with her grandchildren.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Della (Pecewicz) Thomas; and brother Nicholas Thomas, Jr.

Janice is survived by her sister, Candice Thomas; and her daughters AnnaMae McInerney and Katherine (McInerney) Mulkern, and her husband Gregory. She also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren, Adella and Jackson Mulkern.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the New Brackett Church on Peaks Island on Saturday, Nov. 11. The service will begin at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Arrangements in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home Portland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Thomas family.

The Loretta Voyer Fund provides transportation f

or Peaks Islanders who are receiving chemotherapy, radiation, or medical treatments for life-limiting diseases, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

Loretta Voyer Fund,

c/o Melissa Conrad,

152 Brackett Ave.,

Peaks Island, ME 04108

