CHELMSFORD, Mass. – Richard C. Lunt, 97, passed away on Oct. 21, 2023.

Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held in the summer.

For full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Richard’s name may be made to the

American Macular

Degeneration Foundation

(www.macular.org).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous