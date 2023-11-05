NEW GLOUCESTER – Thomas Eugene Estes, Jr. 71, of New Gloucester, passed away on Nov. 3, 2023 after a courageous 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Lewiston on May 20, 1952 to Thomas “Bud” Eugene Estes, Sr. and Margaret Nellie Maschino. He started working at a young age at the Fantastic Fair in Auburn after school. He and his best friend, Linwood Donovan would then run to catch the Greyhound bus to get home after work.

After graduating from Gray-New Gloucester High School in 1970, he began his lifelong career in the mechanical insulation trade. In 1992, he started his own business, Hi Tech Insulation Services, out of his home. Over the last 31 years, it has grown to a successful and well-known business in the construction industry. He was owner of Hi Tech Performance Motor Sports in the late 1990-early 2000s. He was very active in his community; he volunteered for many years in the local fire and rescue department with the rank of Deputy Chief and was a member of the Royal River Riders snowmobile club, and was Trail Master.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Eileen Tufts, of Greene; mother, Margaret Estes of New Gloucester; sister, Marguerite Leblanc of New Gloucester, brother, Chuck (Cindy) of New Gloucester; son, Timothy Estes (Karyn) of New Gloucester, daughters Michele “Buffy” (Mark) Sherman of Fort Myers, Fla., Lisa (Andrew) Parker of Auburn; seven (plus four adopted) grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and of course his adored cat, Precious.

He was predeceased by his father, Bud; and brother-in-law, Jerry Leblanc Sr.

The family would like to thank the Cancer Care Center at CMMC Infusion Center and Dr. Erickson and her team. A Celebration of Life event is planned for friend and family on Friday Nov. 10 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Spring Meadows in Gray.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice.

