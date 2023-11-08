BETHEL – John Nathan Lord left this world at the end of October.

He was the son of Harold Lord, Jr. and Alice Lord of South Portland. He graduated from Maine Central Institute where he played football. He then attended college at William Penn in Iowa.

He met and married his soulmate, Susan, at Pineland Hospital, and together they operated a group home for former Pineland residents for more than 30 years. He was also a licensed electrician and active in the IBEW.

John was a talented craftsman, renovating a 200-year-old farmhouse with his own hands. He enjoyed sailing, camping, and exploring the mountains and lakes of Maine. All those who were blessed to know John knew of his unwavering generosity, sense of humor and outgoing nature.

He WAs predeceased by his loving wife, Susan.

His physical being will be missed by his brother, Jeff Lord, sisters Janice Tooker, and Karen Conroy; his daughter and son-in-law, Addy and Steve Holston; granddaughters Amelia and Anna Holston; and many friends.

At John’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

