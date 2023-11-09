LINVILLE, N.C. – James William Stanton, 91, of Linville, N.C., passed peacefully on Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.

﻿A memorial service celebrating Jim’s life will be held Nov. 18 at Mountainside Lutheran Church, Linville, N.C. See full memorial details and share online condolences with the Stanton family at: http://www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers we invite you to donate in his memory to Life Care Center of Banner Elk, in North Carolina

