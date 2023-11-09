DURHAM – Lori Curtis, 66, of Durham, died on Sunday Oct. 29, 2023 at home, surrounded by family. She was born on Jan. 25, 1957 to Arnold and Beverly Bowie.

Lori worked at Pineland Center, Freeport Public Schools, Linen and Antique Dealer. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting, volunteering in the community.

She was predeceased by her parents Arnold and Beverly.

Lori is survived by her husband, Abe; and son, Paul.

A small family celebration will be held at a future date and time.

Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Humane Society (Androscoggin County https://gahumane.org/ or Midcoast https://midcoasthumane.org/)