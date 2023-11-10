BRUNSWICK – Mark Alanelvis Petroff died on Nov. 6, 2023, at Androscoggin Hospice in Auburn, after several years of failing health from more illnesses than any one person should suffer.

Mark was born May 23, 1954 in El Paso, Texas, the youngest child of Holman C. and Anne (Billings) Petroff. He attended elementary schools in Milford and Fairfield, Conn., Boeblingen, Germany, and Bowdoinham, and attended Brunswick High School before graduating from Jacataqua School in Woolwich. He later studied art at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, Pa., recommended by his Jacataqua art teacher, Peter Farrow.

Mark had a number of jobs in his lifetime, often using his mellifluous telephone voice. But his true calling was as an artist, who created many beautiful paintings and other visual art, as well as exploring musical composition. In 1975, Mark helped found the Union of Maine Visual Artists with Carlo Pittore, Stephen Petroff, Natasha Mayers, Abby Shahn, Kathy Bradford, Maury Colton, David Brooks, Pat Owen, and others. Mark exhibited with the UMVA in all appropriate shows. He sold works in New York City, N.Y., and also designed theatrical sets for actor friends. In 2006, he had a major exhibit with his brother Stephen at the Frank Brockman Gallery in Brunswick. Mark lived for some years in New York City, N.Y., and then returned to the Midcoast area of Maine, finding inspiration in the natural surroundings.

On Oct. 31, 1972, he married Wendy Lipfert; they divorced in 1975.

Mark was predeceased by his parents; brother, Peter; and infant grandniece, Vidalia Coreau; and by his much-loved cat companion, Walter.

He is survived by his brother and artistic mentor, Stephen (Noma) Petroff of Topsham, sisters Nikki (Henrik) Strandskov of Minneapolis, Minn. and Pamela Petroff of Richmond, and sisters-outlaw Nanci Stein (Peter) of Richmond and Kris Wills (Sasha Nyary) of New Gloucester; as well as four nephews and six nieces; and a large extended family. Mark also leaves many friends, including former partner, Sarah Brayman of Brunswick and Neva Weschenfelter and Peter Hutchinson of Redwood City, Calif.

The whole family is especially grateful for the hard work and loving care of Mark’s niece, Mary (Petroff) Foye and nephew, Alexander Petroff, who have done so much for Mark over the past difficult months.

A gathering for remembrance will be announced at some future time.

For those who wish to contribute to a memorial, may we suggest the

Multiple Sclerosis Society;

or in Mark’s honor, buy some original art from a local artist wherever you are.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous