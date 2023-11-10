PORTLAND – Michael S. Nicholos, 86, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Nov. 5, 2023, following a brief illness.

He was born in Connecticut on April 12, 1937, a son of Socrates and Pauline (Karatena) Nicholos. Michael graduated from Portland High School and served in the United States Army. He told many stories of his service in Europe and his participation in the Army Band.

Along with his family, he owned and managed a number of businesses including real estate properties, a laundromat, and a pizza shop for over 50 years.

He enjoyed reading, spending time at the beach, the family’s many pets and feeding his seagulls. He especially loved to hike in the White Mountains and take road trips in his truck. Michael will be remembered for telling many colorful stories of his lifetime adventures.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Louis, Peter, Harry, Arthur and sister, Katherine.

He will be deeply missed and never forgotten by his family and friends.

At Michael’s request services will be private. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Michael’s online guest book.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

