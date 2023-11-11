EDGECOMB – Joyce Nunan Mercier passed away at dawn on Sept. 15, 2023, at home in Edgecomb with her devoted family.

Joyce was born on July 14, 1940 in Portland, the daughter of Nelson and Vivian Nunan. Joyce grew up in Cape Pape Porpoise and attended Kennebunk High School, class of 1958. Joyce went on to graduate from the University of Maine with a B.A. in Art Education.

Joyce was an accomplished artist whose paintings still adorn the family home. She was equally gifted in various art forms and had the opportunity to pursue those venues throughout her life.

Joyce was blessed with three children. Joyce and Bill Mercier, her husband of 53 years met later in life and became loving partners for life in 1970. Being the wife of a naval officer, she shared the rigor of various moves that the profession required, including bases in California, Pennsylvania and Maine as well. Throughout this journey Joyce managed to continue her art with unique projects, all the while nurturing our children at each new location. One notable art project was her design of the tail markings of Navy aircraft commemorating the U.S. bicentennial.

Returning to Maine, Joyce continued her art odyssey as well as fulfilling a longtime love of horses. She managed a family Morgan horse farm where she oversaw the boarding, training and upkeep of the farm as well as enjoying riding and training.

Joyce was above all a caring and loving wife and mother. She was thoughtful and sensitive as well as having a witty sense of humor. She could have been a naturalist if she chose, loving all aspects of the natural world, especially her love of the ocean. Her childhood years were full of exploring and enjoying every aspect of life on the Maine shore. Coming from a Maine fishing family it was easy to continue her fascination with the sea by sailing and seaside camping trips.

Joyce is survived by her husband, William Mercier; son, Bret Bowley and his two daughters, daughter Beth Bowley, daughter Tracey and Greg Thibeault and their nine children and 10 grandchildren; Dina and Rick Babka and their two daughters and three grandchildren; and Corey Mercier and his two daughters.

Joyce always saw the best of people who shared her life. We all recognized her rare quality of inspiring us to be better without having to say a word. Though she is no longer with us she lives with us with images and experiences that will endure for a lifetime. We miss her dearly but knowing she had such a profound influence on everyone she knew, particularly her family, will help to ease the sadness of her passing. She has made us all better than we thought we could be. Gone but never forgotten.

The family will honor Joyce privately as she requested. Hall’s of Boothbay had care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Joyce or to share a story or picture, please visit her Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the

Maine Alzheimer’s

Association,

383 U.S. Route One,

Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074