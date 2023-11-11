BUXTON – Tom Doyle of Buxton passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by family and loved ones on Nov. 8, 2023. He was born Aug. 21, 1957 in Hartford, Conn. to Edith and David Doyle.

Tom loved his family. He could be relied upon in times of need. He was a proud member of the Passamaquoddy and spent many vacations around Sipayik with family and friends. He loved the beach, painting, practicing the Passamaquoddy language and spending time with family.

Tom started TD Doyle and Sons which later transitioned to Building Material Recyclers and Doyle Demolition. Tom loved preserving history of buildings and residences throughout southern Maine. He later spent many years coaching football at Deering High School.

Tom is survived by his partner of many years, Roberta Gagne of Gorham; son, Thomas Doyle Jr. (wife, Quincy Kahn) of Woodland, Calif., daughter, Clancy Doyle of Biddeford; and two sisters, Carrie Moore and Freda Moore of Connecticut; and many other family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his son, Troy; parents David and Edith; sisters Sharon and Ethel, and brothers Rick and Dave “Sonny”.

The family wishes to thank everyone for all the wonderful notes, wishes and condolences during this period. A service at Sipayik will be planned in the spring or summer.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

in Scarborough.