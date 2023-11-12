SCARBOROUGH – Albert J. Daigle, born on May 16, 1940, to parents David and Claire (Frechette) Daigle, passed away on Nov. 1, 2023. He graduated from St. Louis High School in 1959 and earned a degree in education from St. Anslem College in 1963. In 1970, he completed his graduate degree in counseling from the University of Southern Maine. Albert also dedicated 18 years of his life to the Maine National Guard.

Over the course of his career, he taught at various educational institutions, including Ware High School in Ware, N.H., Central High School in Manchester, N.H., St. Louis High School in Biddeford, and Biddeford Regional Vocational School, accumulating 35 years of service. Albert also served as a guidance counselor at Biddeford High School. He was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed wintering in Dunedin, Fla. from 1998.

On June 20, 1964, he married the love of his life, Anne, at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach. They shared 57 years of marriage until Anne’s passing in 2021.

Albert is survived by his son, David Daigle of Augusta, daughter, Cathy Giliberto and her husband Sal of Melrose, Mass.; grandchildren Chase and Jonah Daigle; brother, Gilbert Daigle of Biddeford, brother, Norman Daigle and his wife Ruth of Standish, brother, Jerome Daigle of Lebanon, and sister, Patricia Lieberman and her husband Peter of Sanford.

In accordance with Albert’s wishes, there will be no services. He will be remembered for his dedication to education, service in the National Guard, and the love he shared with his family.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

