BUXTON – We are deeply saddened to announce that Casey Johnson, 40, of Buxton, passed away on Nov. 7, 2023.

Casey was born Jan. 8, 1983 to Bob and Patty Johnson in Portland. He attended the Bonny Eagle school system through 8th grade and graduated from Westbrook High School in 2001. In his youth, Casey was a very good athlete who enjoyed playing football, basketball, baseball, and tennis. There were countless buckets of baseballs he hit with his father and older brother growing up.

In 2009 Casey enlisted in the United States Army and was deployed to South Korea and did one tour in Afghanistan. He received several honors including Army Achievement Medals and a Commendation Medal for his tour in Afghanistan. During his service in Afghanistan, Casey pulled a fellow solider to safety while under fire. The soldier’s father wrote to Casey thanking him for saving his son’s life. That says a lot about the person Casey was. He was very proud of his service to our country.

After his military service, Casey graduated from Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) in 2017 with an associate degree in business. After his time at SMCC Casey developed a passion for landscaping and grounds maintenance.

Casey had many accomplishments but there was nothing he was more proud of than his son, Anthony. Casey loved Anthony so much and was extremely proud of him attending UNE and being enrolled in their Medical Biology program with plans to become a doctor. Casey was one of the kindest and gentlest souls you could ever meet with the best laugh. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.

Casey was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Ethan and Dorothy Johnson and his maternal grandparents George and Madeline Kearns.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Johnson of Buxton; his loving parents Bob and Patty Johnson of Buxton; his brother, Ethan Johnson and wife Maria Johnson of Gorham, sister, Katie Willis and husband David Willis of Gorham and sister, Meg Johnson and her partner Sam Hazelton of Gorham.

Casey was a loving uncle to Mia, Robbie, Reid, Cooper, Emma and Annie. They all adored their uncle so much.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday Nov. 15, from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. service with U.S. Army Honors at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd., Buxton. Burial will be private amongst his family at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

The family has established a fund, in Casey’s memory, to help those currently serving our country and their families, so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Casey Johnson

Memorial Fund at

Gorham Savings Bank

64 Main St.,

Gorham, ME 04038

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous