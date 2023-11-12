PORTLAND – John Michael Morgan, 92, of Woodford Street, passed away on Nov. 8, 2023, at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.
He was born in Biddeford, a son of Merrill R. and Johanna E. (Farley) Morgan. John served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 20 years of service. He continued to work at Maine Youth Center where he was a Training Counselor.
John was a member of the American Legion, Post 35, where he was Past Commander, Knights of Columbus, VFW, post 832, Ancient Order Hibernians, Air Force Sergeants Association, Irish Heritage Center and Disabled Veterans of America.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Maxine Morgan; second wife, Diane Groves; son, Thomas William Coyne; sisters Gail Reddy and Gwendolyn Steuterman.
He is survived by his children, Maureen C. Norris, Brian Coyne and Katherine Boyd; grandchildren, Matthew Boyd, Anne Coyne; great-grandchildren, Mason Boyd, Pierce Gould, Dominic Champagne and Seamus Boyd.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.
Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign John’s online guest book.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to
Maine Veterans’ Home,
290 U.S. Route 1,
Scarborough, ME 04074
