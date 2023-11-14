WATERVILLE – Florence Witham, 92, formally of Gardiner and Woolwich, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2023.

﻿Florence (known as Auntie to many) was born Jan. 30, 1931, to Lorimer and Stella (Cox) Thomas in Gardiner. They lived in Gardiner and in Bath above her father’s lunchroom (what is today the Cabin Restaurant). In 1952, Florence married and had two daughters, making their home in Woolwich. She worked at Congress Sportswear in Bath as a stitcher for many, many years.

﻿Some of Florence’s hobbies included fishing, snowmobiling, and camping with her family and in later years, she played Bingo. Every night of the week, if she wasn’t home, we knew which Bingo Hall she was at. Florence also loved to crochet. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t crochet. She made everyone afghans and characters of all kinds. She also loved playing cards and games, watching game shows and the Golden Girls, and walking barefoot in the sand at Reid State Park. She also always loved to watch and feed the birds. We will always remember her singing “You Are My Sunshine” to all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

﻿She was predeceased by her sisters, Ann Gordon, Hazel Myrick and a brother, Bill Thomas.

Florence is survived by her daughter, Kathy Scott and her husband Aaron of Woolwich, Pam Brawn and her partner Enos Webster of Arrowsic; her four grandchildren, Allison Lee Stanley and her husband Jeff of Arrowsic, Amanda Dean of Bath, Brent Scott of Woolwich, and Erica Dostie and her husband Aric of Dresden; her three great grandchildren, Andrew Dean of Bath, Jordan Stanley of Arrowsic and Annabelle Nicholson of Dresden; along with her loving kitty Lacy. She also had several nieces and nephews.

﻿She is very, very loved and will be missed by many.

﻿There will be no funeral services. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Gardiner.

﻿Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com.

