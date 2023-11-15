WINDHAM – Ronald Gallant, a husband, father, musician, French teacher, diver, and good cook, died unexpectedly on Nov. 6, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Gallant, and children Faye Bogan, Dana Gallant, Lisa Gallant-Seal, and Howard Slaughter. He had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Born in Portland, he served in the Navy, and was a French teacher until he retired. He played the clarinet, and saxophone, and continued his music right up until his death.
He enjoyed company of others, and was a man who always took care of his family. He will be missed by all.
There will be a Celebration of Life for him, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Windham’s Veteran Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, Windham, Maine, 04062
Anyone who knew, and loved Ron are welcomed.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.