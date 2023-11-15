Ronald Ernest Gallant

WINDHAM – Ronald Gallant, a husband, father, musician, French teacher, diver, and good cook, died unexpectedly on Nov. 6, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Gallant, and children Faye Bogan, Dana Gallant, Lisa Gallant-Seal, and Howard Slaughter. He had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

﻿Born in Portland, he served in the Navy, and was a French teacher until he retired. He played the clarinet, and saxophone, and continued his music right up until his death.

He enjoyed company of others, and was a man who always took care of his family. He will be missed by all.

There will be a Celebration of Life for him, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Windham’s Veteran Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, Windham, Maine, 04062

Anyone who knew, and loved Ron are welcomed.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.