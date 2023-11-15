WINDHAM – Ronald Gallant, a husband, father, musician, French teacher, diver, and good cook, died unexpectedly on Nov. 6, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Gallant, and children Faye Bogan, Dana Gallant, Lisa Gallant-Seal, and Howard Slaughter. He had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

﻿Born in Portland, he served in the Navy, and was a French teacher until he retired. He played the clarinet, and saxophone, and continued his music right up until his death.

He enjoyed company of others, and was a man who always took care of his family. He will be missed by all.

There will be a Celebration of Life for him, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Windham’s Veteran Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, Windham, Maine, 04062

Anyone who knew, and loved Ron are welcomed.

