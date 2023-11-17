SCARBOROUGH – Cmdr. Peter M. Costello, USN, retired, 95, of Rhonda Drive, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Peter was born in Portland, on Sept. 22, 1928, the son of the late Peter M. Sr. and Mary W. (Moran) Costello. He attended local schools graduating from South Portland High School, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his Master’s Degree from the Naval Post Graduate School.

On Oct. 12, 1950, he married the love of his life Lucille V. Garneau.

Peter started his career in the United States Navy in 1946 as one of the Flying Midshipman, earned his wings of gold as a naval aviator and had a 30-year career. During his career he served in Rhode Island, Florida, Virginia, California, Michigan, Washington state and Massachusetts. Following his retirement in 1976, Peter and Lucille returned to Maine and made their home in Scarborough.

In his spare time, Peter enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Nonesuch River Golf Club, he served on the board of the Scarborough Sanitation District, and was a member of American Legion, Dupont Post #82 in Gorham, N.H. He was a communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough. He loved to spend his Saturdays going to yard and garage sales always looking for the great find. He was an avid reader and loved anything to do with history. Peter always looked forward to the his annual 4th of July gathering for family and friends. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, caring father, grandfather and great grandfather and a man who was very proud of his service to his country.

Peter was predeceased by his wife, Lucille V. Costello in 2018; a son, John Costello in 2019. He is survived by two daughters, Mary Costello of Westbrook and Kate and her husband Chris Donahue of New York; two sons, Michael Costello of Massachusetts, and Capt. Patrick Costello USN, retired, and his wife Susan of Virginia; a brother, Hugh Costello of South Portland; nine grandchildren, Sean Costello, Michelle Costello, Matthew Costello, Andrew Donahue, Allison Heksch, Kirsten Sistare, Michael Costello, Stephen Costello and Ryan Costello; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Peter’s life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 a.m., on Monday, November 20, 2023 followed by an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, ME. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Peter’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Peter’s memory to: Scarborough Food Pantry, 167 Black Point Road,

Scarborough, ME 04074

