GAME OF THE WEEK

Eagles (8-1) at Chiefs (7-2), 8:15 p.m. Monday (ABC/ESPN)

Spread: Chiefs by 2 1/2

Outlook: This is only ninth time in 56 years that the two Super Bowl teams have met the following season, and I like the Chiefs now after beating Philly in the Super Bowl, 38-35. Philly has lost six games in a row as an underdog, and the knee issue Jalen Hurts is playing through limits his run threat. Defensively, Philly is great vs. the run but susceptible in the secondary, and Patrick Mahomes will take full advantage.

Prediction: Chiefs, 27-23

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Vikings (6-4) at Broncos (4-5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Broncos by 2 1/2

Outlook: An interesting matchup, with the Vikes on a five-game winning streak and Denver at three in a row. Receiver Justin Jefferson could return, but RB Alexander Mattison (concussion) and TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs) are iffy. Minnesota is 4-1 on the road, and I like the Vikes on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Vikings, 24-20

OTHER GAMES

@Browns (6-3, -1) over Steelers (6-3), 16-10: Deshaun Watson, lost to season-ending shoulder surgery, is Cleveland’s $230 million boondoggle as the team turns to young Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Browns are 4-1 at home, and their defense will carry the day.

@Lions (7-2, -7 1/2) over Bears (3-7), 30-20: QB Justin Fields is expected back after four games out because of a thumb injury, and the Bears’ pass rush has been better since trade for Montez Sweat. But Chicago is on a 1-8 skid on the road, and Lions QB Jared Goff faces a weak secondary.

Chargers (4-5, -3) over @Packers (3-6), 24-17: Green Bay has lost five in a row as an underdog, and Jordan Love has been really bad lately. Expect lots of Austin Ekeler for the Chargers, with receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) iffy to play.

@Dolphins (6-3, -13 1/2) over Raiders (5-5), 34-16: Miami expects RB De’Von Achane back from the injured list, a huge boost. Las Vegas is 2-0 under interim coach Antonio Pierce, but the Raiders have a bunch of holes on defense, and Miami can exploit them.

@Commanders (4-6, -9 1/2) over Giants (2-8), 20-16: The Giants have lost five in a row on the road, and Tommy DeVito behind a bad offensive line spells mucho trouble scoring. Sam Howell quietly having a big season for Washington, but still lean on the Giants with points.

Cowboys (6-3, -10 1/2) over @Panthers (1-8), 31-13: Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb is the hottest air combo in the NFL, and Micah Parsons should dominate the Panthers’ offensive-line and amplify the struggles of rookie QB Bryce Young.

@Jaguars (6-3, -7) over Titans (3-6), 27-17: After last week’s 34-3 drubbing against the 49ers, Trevor Lawrence and the Jags should bounce back big against a bad Tennessee secondary. The Titans have to get Derrick Henry going for any upset shot.

@Texans (5-4, -4 1/2) over Cardinals (2-8), 28-16: Arizona is better with Kyler Murray, but C.J. Stroud and a solid defense make the Texans a legit playoff challenger. Did I mention the Cardinals are 0-5 on the road?

@49ers (6-3, -11 1/2) over Buccaneers (4-5), 31-10: The return of Deebo Samuel was the spark the Niners offense needed. The trade for Chase Young has made an already big pass rush even better. Nick Bosa and Young will make it a long day for Baker Mayfield.

@Bills (5-5, -7) over Jets (4-5), 23-17: Buffalo’s slide to mediocrity includes last week’s loss to Denver that got offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey fired. With the Eagles and Chiefs up next, it’s a must-win feel for a Buffalo squad struggling to stay relevant in the playoff conversation.

@Rams (3-6, +1) over Seahawks (6-3), 23-20: Los Angeles is on a 9-4 run in this division series, including a comfy 30-13 win in Week 1, and an 8-3 run when the Rams are home against Seattle. Plus, the Rams expect to have QB Matthew Stafford back from a thumb injury.

Byes: Colts (5-5), Falcons (4-6), Patriots (2-8), Saints (5-5)

Last week: 8-6 overall, 7-6-1 vs. spread

Season: 88-62, 67-77-6

