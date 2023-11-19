BUXTON – Stephanie C. Reardon, 66, wife of Mark, passed away on Nov. 15, 2023.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Nov. 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will immediately follow at Hillside Cemetery, Huston Rd., Gorham.

