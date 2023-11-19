YARMOUTH – Victor Stephen Dietz, 79, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2023. Vic greeted everyone with a smile, and was eager to recruit friends and colleagues to share in the joy he experienced pursuing his passions, the utmost being cycling. Over the years he biked with friends, his spouse, Blanche, and children Brian and Michelle in the MS 150, and then Pan Mass Challenge (27 years). He carried this passion into retirement, working at Landry’s Bike Store in Natick, following a 50 year career on the faculty of orthodontics at the Goldman School of Dentistry at Boston University. Vic was fortunate to forge strong bonds with colleagues and students who became lifelong friends. Outside of biking and his professional pursuits, Vic somehow found the time to teach and study karate, attaining the level of third degree black belt, and crafting stained glass art that graced the homes of his friends and family. Vic was an active member of the Jewish communities of MetroWest Boston and Portland, Maine, participating in the synagogues of Temple Beth Elohim, Temple Beth Am and Congregation Bet Ha’Am.

Born in Philadelphia to Louis Dietz and Frances Victor Dietz, Victor moved to Boston following his studies at Franklin and Marshall and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School. Upon the completion of degrees in orthodontics at Boston University, Vic continued to serve on the faculty of the school, while establishing practices in Newton and ultimately Framingham, where he and Blanche resided.

Victor was the loving spouse of Blanche Wantman Dietz, the caring father of Brian (Randi) Dietz and Michelle Dietz (Scott Tirrell), brother of Lois (Doug) Benedetti, and grandfather of Hannah, Lilah, Eliana and Eva.

A celebration of life will be held in the coming months.

Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in Victor’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association

or the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, Maine.

