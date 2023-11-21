BRUNSWICK – Janet Malcolm Logan Buck was born in Gardiner on Dec. 28, 1934. She was the daughter of James and Viola Malcolm. Janet was a descendant of Captain Daniel Malcolm of Boston, a Son of Liberty, and Mayflower passenger, Edward Doty, one of the signers of the Mayflower Compact.

Janet loved books and was an avid reader. Growing up, she took part in sports activities, choir, piano playing, and was a proud Girl Scout. Janet was a member of the National Honor Society. She was a graduate of the Gardiner High School class of 1953. Janet earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maine at Orono in 1957. She was an active member of the Honorary Society of Sophomore Eagles at the University of Maine. Janet received a Danforth Fellowship and was a lifelong member of Chi Omega Sorority.

Janet’s teaching career began in 1957 at Brunswick High School in Brunswick. In the summer of 1958, Janet and her sister, Marion, took a ship from Quebec, Canada, down the St. Lawrence River to Plymouth, England. They spent the summer visiting 10 different countries and attended the World’s Fair at Brussels, Belgium. Janet and Marion later traveled to Scotland, Bermuda, Australia, and New Zealand. Travel was a special activity for Janet and her sister.

On Thanksgiving Day in 1959, Janet married Duncan Keith Logan of Lindenhurst, New York. They raised three children. Janet volunteered for many years at the Longfellow Elementary School Library in Brunswick, Maine. She enjoyed working with the school librarian, Theresa Tonon.

During summers, Janet worked at her family-owned business, Logan’s Marina on Bailey Island, Maine. One summer, the family drove to California to visit Duncan’s sister’s family, Bittie and Tom Houston. Together they drove up the Alaskan Highway to Juneau. In 1988, Duncan died unexpectedly of pancreatic cancer.

Janet worked for H&R Block for 22 years as a Supervisor, Tax Instructor, and Senior Tax Preparer. She enjoyed her clients and the challenges that came with working in taxes. In September 2003, Janet married Robert E. Buck of Southport, Maine. Janet and Bob enjoyed traveling, taking cruises, and visiting many different states and countries. They enjoyed a very special cruise to the Caribbean that included all their children, spouses, and grandchildren. Janet and Bob spent many winters in Clearwater and Treasure Island, Florida.

Throughout her life, Janet spent many summers at her family house, the Bowie-Malcolm cottage on Head Beach (Small Point) in Phippsburg, Maine. The cottage was a very special place for Janet to spend quality time with family and friends.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, James and Viola Malcolm; her husband, Duncan Keith Logan; her sister, Virginia Malcolm Kane; her in-laws, Ruth Malcolm, Barbara Buck Grover, John and Polly Buck, and Bill Buck. Janet is survived by her husband, Robert E. Buck; daughter Karen Logan Croston and her husband Tim; son Andrew Logan and his wife Diana; son James Logan and his wife Faith; grandchildren Sarah Croston and her husband Lucas Marin, Jacob Croston, and Alexandra Logan; brother Robert Malcolm; sister Marion Malcolm; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Half of Janet’s ashes will be scattered in Casco Bay, just offshore of her beloved cottage on Bailey Island, Maine, and the other half of her ashes will be at Decker’s Cemetery in Southport, Maine.

On behalf of Janet’s family, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caretakers at Affinity Hospice and at Scarborough Terrace in Scarborough.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Boothbay. To extend online condolences or to share a picture or story, please visit Janet’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, Janet would appreciate donations sent to Orr’s & Bailey Islands Fire Department, PO Box 177,

Orr’s Island, ME 04066.

