BRUNSWICK – Joyce Conover Sutherland, 94, of Brunswick passed away on Aug. 7, 2023.

Joyce Elizabeth Conover was born on Nov. 21, 1928 to Alonzo Edward III and Margaret Gabel Conover in Montclair, N.J.

Joyce graduated from George School in 1945, she went on to study biology at Swarthmore. After graduation in 1949, she worked as a Laboratory Assistant at Jefferson Medical College. Later, she held a number of teaching positions at colleges in Maine. After receiving a Master’s Degree in Zoology from the University of Maine in 1978, she had a long career as a teacher at Oak Grove-Coburn school in Vassalboro.

At Swarthmore, she met John Hale Sutherland of Bethlehem, Pa. They wed in 1948 and later moved to Maine in 1951 when John accepted a teaching position at Colby College in Waterville.

Her husband John passed in 1995.

Joyce and Jan Munroe of East Vassalboro were companions/partners, and married in 2013, when it became legal to do so. They lived in Brunswick for many years.

Joyce was a passionate gardener, musician and devoted mother. When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found growing vegetables and flowers or playing the flute, piccolo and recorder. We will miss her greatly.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband John and their son James. Joyce is survived by her wife Jan Munroe, her brother Gerret Conover of Altamont, N.Y., sons, Peter of Voorheesville, N.Y., and Andrew of London, England, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She is buried in the Vassalboro Friends Cemetery beside her husband and her son.

Donations in memory of Joyce may be sent to Vassalboro Monthly Meeting of Friends c/o Karen Jacques, 1146 Cross Hill Rd., Vassalboro, Maine 04989. Checks should be made out to Vassalboro Monthly Meeting of Friends with Joyce’s name in

the memo line.

