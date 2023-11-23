DOLPHINS (7-3) at JETS (4-6), 3 p.m. Friday (Prime Video)

OUTLOOK: The NFL is promoting the heck out of its first ever Black Friday game. Now it will be up to the Jets’ defense to make it a good one, by which I mean close. And it will be up to Miami to solve that defense. The offense-starved Jets are deploying journeyman QB Tim Boyle for his fourth career start at age 29 after benching Zach Wilson. Though Miami’s defense is clearly better at home than away, don’t expect much from Boyleball. The question is how much success Tua Tagovailoa will have against a really good pass defense. Sauce Gardner vs. Tyreek Hill alone should be worth the price of admission. I like the Dolphins to keep their record perfect against teams with a losing record. But with the Jets’ defense likely to keep it a low-scoring Black Friday, that double-digit bet line looks fatter than me getting up from the Thanksgiving table.

Prediction: Dolphins, 21-13.

