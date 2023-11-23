PORTLAND – Lisa Marie Collins, 55, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a brief illness.

Lisa was born July 26, 1968, in Portland, the daughter of Daniel E Collins, Jr and Mary Jane Malia. She lived in Portland most of her life, attended Portland schools, and graduated from Portland High School in 1986. Lisa married her soulmate and the love of her life, Paul “Al” Macomber on Sept. 12, 1992, in South Portland. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Ashley and Kayla. Unfortunately, Al passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 29, 2014.

Growing up, she loved family holidays and going to camp in the summer with her Malia cousins and grandparents. Lisa and Al enjoyed listening to the Grateful Dead, dancing, playing pool, and hiking with their daughters. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin, and a loyal friend to many.

Lisa will be lovingly missed by her mother and stepfather, Mary Jane and Charles Richardson, her father and stepmother, Daniel Collins and Rita Racine; and her daughters, Ashley and Kayla Macomber. She also leaves behind her brother Daniel Collins and his children Hannah and Aidan, and half-siblings, Kevin (Courtney) Bass, Melissa Savage, Kegan, Casey, and Clancy Collins. Lisa is also survived by many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell Hospice House for the compassionate care they gave to Lisa and for the kindness that was extended to her family and friends.

Visiting hours will be on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1:00 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine.

