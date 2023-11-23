Collins, Lisa M. 55, of Portland, Nov. 19. Visiting hours, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., funeral at 1 p.m., Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home.
Collins, Lisa M. 55, of Portland, Nov. 19. Visiting hours, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., funeral at 1 p.m., Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home.
