PHIPPSBURG – Frederick Synnott Morse, 87, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. He was born to James and Winifred (Blaisdell) Morse on Jan. 30, 1936.
He was predeceased by his wife, Sharron, and is survived by his children, Dianna Morse, Barbara Moore, James Morse and Edward Morse. He leaves behind ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and extended family, including cousins, nieces and nephews.
Frederick was born in Bath and raised in Phippsburg. After graduating from Morse High School in 1954, he served as a driver in the U.S. Army. He later worked for New England Telephone Company before pursing a career as a self-employed businessman in real estate and apartment rentals.
Frederick was passionate about volunteering at the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum. He dedicated over 20,000 hours, making lifelong friends and bringing joy to all visitors. Friends fondly remember him as “the soul of WW&F.” From meticulous landscaping tasks to tireless work weekends to the everyday jobs that needed to be done, Fred’s touch can be seen in every corner of the railway museum.
His favorite pastimes were completing puzzles and reading from his extensive collection of books, which he and Sharron spent years curating. In his later years, Frederick could be found enjoying morning conversations and laughter with his cousin, Victoria. He always had a story or joke to share and generously spread his positive energy to everyone in his company.
Frederick requested that no funeral be held. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
Those who wish to honor his memory may make
memorial contributions to:
Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum at Sheepscot Station
PO Box 242
Alna, ME 04535
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.