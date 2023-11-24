PHIPPSBURG – Frederick Synnott Morse, 87, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. He was born to James and Winifred (Blaisdell) Morse on Jan. 30, 1936.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sharron, and is survived by his children, Dianna Morse, Barbara Moore, James Morse and Edward Morse. He leaves behind ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and extended family, including cousins, nieces and nephews.

Frederick was born in Bath and raised in Phippsburg. After graduating from Morse High School in 1954, he served as a driver in the U.S. Army. He later worked for New England Telephone Company before pursing a career as a self-employed businessman in real estate and apartment rentals.

Frederick was passionate about volunteering at the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum. He dedicated over 20,000 hours, making lifelong friends and bringing joy to all visitors. Friends fondly remember him as “the soul of WW&F.” From meticulous landscaping tasks to tireless work weekends to the everyday jobs that needed to be done, Fred’s touch can be seen in every corner of the railway museum.

His favorite pastimes were completing puzzles and reading from his extensive collection of books, which he and Sharron spent years curating. In his later years, Frederick could be found enjoying morning conversations and laughter with his cousin, Victoria. He always had a story or joke to share and generously spread his positive energy to everyone in his company.

Frederick requested that no funeral be held. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Those who wish to honor his memory may make

memorial contributions to:

Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum at Sheepscot Station

PO Box 242

Alna, ME 04535