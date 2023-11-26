WELLS – Casey G. Breen of Wells, formerly of Waltham and Belmont, Mass., died peacefully on Nov. 15, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Beloved son of the late Joseph and Barbara (Casey) Breen, and preceded in death by his sister, Janet Pratt.

He is survived by his brother, Jay and his wife Maura, sister, Kristen McLaughlin and her husband Rob, brother-in-law, Thomas Pratt; several nieces, nephews; and godchildren.

Casey attended Belmont High School and graduated from Nasson College in Springvale in 1983. Upon graduation, Casey worked at several car dealerships in the Boston, Mass. area as a service manager. In 2017, Casey relocated to Wells where he utilized his love for gardening by tending to the one-acre garden at the famous Maine Diner.

Casey was generous and kind with a big heart. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved a good adventure. He will be missed by his many close friends who were like family in both Massachusetts and Maine.

Visiting hours will be held at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to

Grammy Rose Dog Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc.

1542 Route 109

Acton, ME 04001 or to

The American Lung Association

