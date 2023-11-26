SCARBOROUGH – It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of its’ matriarch, Marie S. Gerity.

Marie was born on Oct. 2, 1923 in Pottsville, Pa., the daughter of Walter J. and Sara E. Lecher and recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She attended local schools and graduated from Pottsville High School as a member of the class of 1941. After graduation she relocated to Jamaica Plain to live with her beloved aunt, Peggy Elliott.

While in Massachusetts, she went to work for Boston and Maine Railroad as an accounting clerk. While there, she met a dashing young man by the name of John F. Gerity, who upon the first sight of Marie told a co-worker, “I’m going to marry that girl someday,” and that was the start of a love story for the ages that lasted 64 years until John’s passing in 2011. Actually, “lasted” is not the correct word because we know they are reunited in Heaven and the love story continues.

Marie and John relocated to Maine in 1955, as John took a position with Maine Central Railroad, where he would later become president and Marie assumed the important position of caring for their very young and growing family. They were proud residents of South Portland for 55 years in their Meeting House Hill neighborhood. Marie was a devout Catholic and active member of the Holy Cross parish, where she was a member of the Ladies Sodality Club, Portland Lioness Club and a volunteer catechism teacher. Marie was also an active member of Willard Elementary School PTA, as well as a member of the Osewantha Garden Club.

Marie was such a positive and out-going person that her circle of friends was large. She enjoyed playing bridge and had two different bridge groups that she played with for over 40 years. She was also active with Girl Scouts, as her daughters were growing up and took up golf in her retirement years so she could spend even more time with her soul-mate “Johnny.”

Her later years were totally devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as “Nan.” Nan was always up for a party and no one wanted to party without Nan.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, John; her son, Michael, who passed away 28 days earlier; and her first grandchild, Jonathan Knights; as well as her only sibling, Walter “Jack” Lecher Jr.

Her survivors include her daughter, Linda (Lynn) Knights and husband Nick of South Portland and daughter, Pam Martin and husband Mike of Scarborough. She also leaves seven grandchildren; and 10 great- grandchildren that all worshipped their Nan.

The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Scarborough Terrace for their compassionate care, where she continued to be the life of the party for the last five years and made a large number of new friends. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice Care for the love that they showed to Marie and the empathy they showed the family over these last few months.

A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating Marie’s life, will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. To view Marie’s memorial page or to share on-line condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to﻿

St Jude’s Childrens’

Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous