CAPE ELIZABETH – Robert F. Preti, “Bob” to his family and friends, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Nov. 10, 2023. Born in Portland on March 5, 1924, to May D. (Yerxa) Preti, and Frank P. Preti, he attended South Portland schools, Hebron Academy, the University of Maine, Wesleyan University, the University of North Carolina and obtained his law degree from Boston University Law School.

Mr. Preti spent three years active duty during World War II as a pilot in the United States Navy. He flew fighter aircraft and served as a flight instructor in advanced flight training at the Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Fla., followed by five years attached to the Air National Guard Fighter Squadron.

Professionally, Robert F. Preti was principal founder of the Maine-based law firm, Preti Flaherty, which resulted from the merger of several diversified legal practices under one partnership in 1971. Centered in Portland, the legal practice has regional offices in Augusta and Bath, and in Concord, N.H., and Boston, Mass.

In addition to Mr. Preti’s years involved in trial and appellate matters, taxation, commercial and corporate law, he was managing partner of the firm, and senior partner until retirement. Known throughout the legal community for his novel formulae for law firm partnering, he was architect and author of structural agreements published by Prentice-Hall and adopted by many law firms throughout the United States. As a very active member of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, he became a sought-after principal speaker and lecturer at many State Bar Associations on matters relating to legal economics and law office management.

Under appointment by the Maine Supreme Court, he served as a member of the Board of Overseers of the Bar for eight years, and its chair for two years. Mr. Preti was leading draftsman of the Maine Bar Rules, adopted by the Maine Supreme Court in 1978. He was a former member of the Commission on Professional Responsibility, and member of the Maine State and American Bar Associations. He was also admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

Mr. Preti’s affection for the law and his fellow lawyers may have been best expressed by his statement at the end of an interview with the “Maine Lawyer’s Review” in 1987, when he said, “…this is a fabulous profession, and it has been so good to me that I will, to my dying day, be deeply indebted to it.”

For over 60 years, Mr. Preti was involved with various civic and charitable organizations, including: member and former vice-president of the Portland Junior Chamber of Commerce and Portland Lions Club. He served as a director of the Portland Boys and Girls Club, and worked in the advanced gifts division of what is now the United Way. He was also a longtime member of the Torch Club, a 32nd degree Mason, the Kora Shrine, the Woodfords Club, the Portland Country Club, the Portland Yacht Club, and the Portland and Cumberland Clubs.

During his nearly 72 years of marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” C. Preti, who predeceased him in February, the couple traveled around the world on boats and ski trips, and enjoyed great adventures with friends and family. Their devotion to each other and shared love of Maine — particularly cruising the Maine coast — were anchors for their amazing life together.

A loving husband, a devoted and inspirational father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Robert Preti is survived by his daughter, Ann and husband Eliot Bryan of Canton, Conn., son, Richard and wife Laura Preti of Cape Elizabeth and Houston, Texas, daughter, Nancy and husband Dr. Benjamin Russell of Scarborough; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Soule; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by daughter, Katherine, in 1962.

The family would like to especially thank Lisa and Karen for their devoted and loving attentiveness, his caregivers and Beacon Hospice staff for their supportive services.

Services will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, on Friday, Dec. 8, with visiting hours from 2 to 4 p.m., a memorial service at 4 p.m., and a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made to:

Tunnels to Towers Foundation at

https://t2t.org/donate/

