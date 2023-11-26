SOUTH PORTLAND – William “Billy” or “Harry” Welch, 78, died on Nov. 23, 2023.

Harry was born on Feb. 5, 1945, the son of the late William H. and Anna Welch. Harry grew up in Portland and summered at Peaks Island, attended St. Dominic’s School, and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1963. After high school he attended Springfield College. On May 30, 1970, he married his wife of 53 years, Maureen “Mo” at St. Patrick’s Church in Portland.

No matter where Harry went, he always made a new close friend. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and was a great storyteller. Once you become Harry’s friend, you never drifted apart, he had a way of connecting with people and keeping those connections, even back to his high school days. He was a three-sport athlete at Portland High School, and forever a “Bull Dog.” He and his family loved attending the PHS vs. DHS Thanksgiving Day Game, providing an opportunity to reminisce with old friends and make new ones.

He cherished the many family trips from Disney to Marco Island. He enjoyed traveling to Ireland and Savanah with “the rebels/remnants” and friends. While an avid Patriots Fan, holding season tickets for 20-plus years, his pride and joy was watching “and bragging” about his children and grandchildren. He was proud to be a two-time Club Champion and captured two holes-in-one at the Purpoodock Club where he was a member since 1979. A highlight in his golf career was caddying for Bob Toski who was playing against Harry’s hero, Arnold Palmer, in the Unum Senior’s Classic. He was a sensitive man with a heart of gold, always looked out for others, and always looked to do the right thing.

Harry was predeceased by his sisters Carol Ann Meehan and Joan Rice.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen Welch of South Portland; two daughters, Kristin Bathe and husband Landon, Missy Schifano and husband Jack; four grandchildren, Aidan, Bella, Jack, Fintan; godchild, Katie McDonald and husband Brian, Annie McKnight and husband Marty; family friend who he treated like a daughter, Carol Plummer and husband Steve; brother-in-law, Don Feeney; nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 29, followed by a reception at the Purpoodock Club. To view Harry’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Harry’s memory to:

https://palmerfoundation.org

