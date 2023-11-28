SCARBOROUGH – Judith A. Soule, 86, of Casco, passed away on Nov. 16, 2023, at the Gosnell Hospice House. She was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Portland, a daughter of Edward and Geneva (Pinkham-Piearce) Black.

Judith worked as a Special Education Technician for MSAD 61, served with Naples Rescue, and worked as a caregiver for disabled adults. She spent much of her life supporting those in her community with deep empathy and kindness. She married Donald Soule on Feb. 2, 1957.

She was well known for her quilting, basket weaving, and writing poems, and she was the happiest when she was spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward, and Geneva Black; her loving husband, Donald; her daughter, Denise Ann (Soule) Raglan; and her grandson, Nicholas O’Brien.

She is survived by her loving daughters Darlene Soule and Deanne Lynn Soule Vasiles and Deanne’s husband Christopher; her grandchildren Charles, Corey and Daniel O’Brien, and Megan and Daniel Vasiles; her great-grandchild Leo O’Brien; her sisters Joan Hansen and Jean Corsini; and several nieces and nephews.

Judith passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

In following Judith’s wishes all service will be at the convenience of the family, Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home To make an online condolence please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com (http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers,

her family requests that donations be sent to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous