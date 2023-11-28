WESTBROOK – Stephen H. Abbott, 75, passed away on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at Seal Rock Healthcare Facility in Saco. He was born on June 16, 1948, to Howard and Estella Abbott. He was born and raised in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School and enjoyed playing trumpet for the High School Band.

Stephen resided most of his life in Westbrook and was a volunteer for Westbrook Rescue. Stephen loved being outdoors, camping, hiking, fishing and hunting.

Stephen is predeceased by his parents; his wife Bettyann Abbott, and his sister Pam who just recently passed on Nov. 23, 2023. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey and wife Jennifer Abbott of Standish, James and his wife Tasha Abbott of LA, Calif., Melissa and her husband Frank Steele of Standish; several grandchildren; one nephew; his brother David and his wife Judy of Sumner Maine, and brother-in- law George Mosely of Standish.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 1 at 1:00 p.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland Maine.

To express condolences or to participate in Stephen’s online tribute, please visit http://WWW.Dolbyblaissegee.com

