WESTBROOK – William Murphy Jensen, 71, of Westbrook passed away Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at Kennebunk Center for Health & Rehabilitation. He was born on August 11, 1952, in Brunswick, the son of William and Louise Olive Jensen.

He was raised in Falmouth and attended schools. William worked in the Portland Schools, UNE and later at the Portland Jetport. He always enjoyed skiing, playing baseball, and watching the Sea Dogs. He enjoyed camping in the Rangeley Area with his wife Theresa.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Theresa. He is survived by his good friend, Stephen.

In William’s request there will be no services.

