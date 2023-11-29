PHIPPSBURG – Douglas Alan Alexander, 71, passed peacefully in his Phippsburg home early morning Friday Nov. 24, 2023. Born on Jan.11, 1952 at Bath Memorial Hospital in Bath, Maine.

He grew up on the south end of Bath with his mother and brother and attended Morse High school where he graduated in 1970. He began lobstering with his grandfather at 8 years old and continued commercial fishing as his primary occupation until 2020. He fished out of Hunt’s Wharf in Sebasco estates Maine and always regarded the Hunt’s as extended family. In 1987 he married his loving wife, Anita Richardson on April 18th at Corliss Street Baptist Church in Bath, Maine. Doug and Anita shared 36 years of love, friendship and unwavering support for one another.

Doug held many positions within the town and Phippsburg most notably as the towns Harbormaster (2002-2022) and Shellfish Warden (2005-2022). He also served as a Phippsburg volunteer fire fighter and with the Phippsburg Police Department as well as several other local committees. He served as president of the Phippsburg Sportsman’s Association (2000-2008) and spent time as a hunter safety instructor and sat on the board of directors for the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. Doug was always passionate about educating and supporting hunting and fishing.

Though he had several occupations he would always find time to slip away to the family camp in Wellington Maine where he had many cherished memories hunting and fishing with family and friends. His heart was on the coast but his soul was in the north woods.

On a normal day Doug, enjoyed spending his downtime with his wife, dogs, reading and baking. He had many friends and colleagues that he thought the world of. His family and community meant everything to him.

He was predeceased by his mother, Lorna (York) Hersom and father Walter “Bud” Alexander. He is survived by his wife Anita Alexander of Phippsburg; son Shawn Howe and wife Delaney of Bath; brother Robert Alexander and wife Arlene of Phippsburg, sister Lorna Hersom of Bath; and his many nieces and nephews that he was “Uncle Dougie” to.

His family would like to extend a thank you to the Mid Coast Hospital CHANS hospice nurses for their care and hospitality.

A service will be held at Small Point Baptist Church Saturday Jan. 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Phippsburg Sportsman’s Club.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the:

Phippsburg

Sportsmans Club

in his memory