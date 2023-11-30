COLUMBIA FALLS – “Ed” George Edward Walsh was born in Castine, Maine June 30, 1947 to William H. and Virginia (Murphy) Walsh. Ed passed away peacefully at his home in Columbia Falls, Maine Nov. 28, 2023.

After attending Maine Maritime Academy, Class of 1969, Ed shipped for 12 years, closing his sea life as a Chief Engineer.

Later, he worked in multiple industries as an Engineer and in Business Development. Nearing retirement, Ed opened his own business consulting firm, The Lamson Group. This was named after the ship his father served on in WWII. Entering retirement, Ed became a Maine Guide. Fly Fishing was a passion he shared with many. This included his wife and best friend of 39 years, Susan (Flaherty) Walsh; his four children, Trevor Walsh (Maggie), Tiffany Broderson (Mike), Peter Walsh (Mallory), and Emily Rowe (Justin), along with his nine grandchildren: Liam, Claire, Todd, Allie, Samuel, Sawyer, Mackenzie, Conor, and Barrett. Ed’s favorite title and “job description” was Papa. It was a job he did well.

A private family celebration will be held at the family’s convenience.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge, where online condolences may be shared: http://www.bragdonkelley.com.

﻿If you’d like to donate in Ed’s memory, please consider the Maine Maritime Academy’s scholarship fund:

Maine Maritime Academy

Advancement Office

1 Pleasant St.

Castine ME 04420 or at

Advancement@mma.edu

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous