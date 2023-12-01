STANDISH – Roberta Frances Yankowsky, 86, passed away Nov. 28, 2023. She was grateful for the kindness and care she received at MMC and when she passed, she was holding a nurse’s hand and told her “I think its my time to go”.

Born April 10, 1937 to Clarence and Florence (Potter) Brown, she graduated from Standish High School. She married the love of her life, William Yankowsky, on June 14, 1958, and they spent 65 years together. They shared many hobbies such as snowmobiling, fishing, sailing, woodworking, crossword puzzles and travelling. She was an avid bowler and on a bowling league for many years. She enjoyed creating a loving home for her family and always had a hot meal for guests, including desserts! Roberta had a knack for crafts, like ceramics, sewing and quilting. She enjoyed the computer and loved to print out funny stories and jokes to share. They were snowbirds, spending many winters in Florida with friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Yankowsky and her two brothers, Frank and Arnold Brown. She is survived by her children, Wendy Yankowsky (Don Bilodeau), Alan (Pam) Yankowsky, Sandra (Roger) Pease and Janet (John) Irvine; 12 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Viewing hours will be held on Wednesday Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A graveside will then follow at Dow’s Corner Cemetery, Cape Road, Standish.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

