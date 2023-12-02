PORTER – Kendrick “Ken” B. Huber, 95, passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home (Scarborough) on Nov. 15, 2023, from Dementia related issues.

He was born in Porter, Maine, Jan. 17, 1928, son of the late Bertrand and Bernice Huber (Ridlon). After graduating Porter High School, he remained a life long resident of Porter. He drove/operated heavy equipment, with majority of that included a logging truck driver. He joined the Army after high school, and served nearly two years in Okinawa. After returning from overseas, he married his long-time wife of 60+ yrs., Florence “Tillie” Huber (Eastman).

He was a member of the Kezar Falls Fire department for over 25 years, to include final assignment as the Deputy Fire chief. He continued working for most of his life, to the age of 77. He did part time garage clean-up for McLucas in the final years, which enjoyed very much, as it kept him engaged with the current truck drivers and their stories.

His life was uncomplicated; he truly was recognized as a friend to all, and always used humor to make them smile. And, he simply loved everything about his home and yard work with Tillie, on Summer Street. He truly enjoyed Saturday night poker with family and friends, win or lose.

He was predeceased by his sister Jeanette. Kendrick is survived by his son, Eric K. Huber of Portland; and three grandsons, Shawn and Kyle (Portland) and Dane (Topsham); and his sister Mary Jones (Marietta Ga.). He is also survived by his two, “furry, four legged great grand-dogs” (Grizwald and Carl).

Visitation will be held at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St, Cornish, on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations can be made to the:

Riverside Church in Kezar Falls (Porter)

PO BOX 26

Parsonsfield, ME 04047